JT Stratford LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245,907 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.