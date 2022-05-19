JT Stratford LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.86. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

