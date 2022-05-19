JT Stratford LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,999. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.73 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.