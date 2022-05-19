Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
