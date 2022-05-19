Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

