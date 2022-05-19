Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $336,054.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $336,054.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,121,805 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

