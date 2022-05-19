K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.63.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$31.57 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.60 and a 12-month high of C$45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.12.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$62.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.54 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.