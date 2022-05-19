K21 (K21) Market Cap Reaches $6.14 Million

K21 (K21) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $89,473.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,513.71 or 1.00220114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00101669 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,552,277 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.