KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAR. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 45,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 161,258 shares of company stock worth $2,115,950. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 62.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 106.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 335,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.72 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

