Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 790 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

