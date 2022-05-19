Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys 488 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.46. 50,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,440. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.13.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

