Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,179,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.