Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $603,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.10. 113,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

