Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.1% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $198.12. 443,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

