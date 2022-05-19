Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Buys 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($25,874.13).

Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finbar Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 11,696 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,005.92 ($6,297.85).

On Friday, April 8th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 10,004 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,703.08 ($5,386.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.