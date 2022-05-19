Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

