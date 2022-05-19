Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,218. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.43.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

