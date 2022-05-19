Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 5.2%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

KYYWF has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 3,150 ($38.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

