Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Downgraded by Dawson James to Neutral

Dawson James downgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KTRA opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

