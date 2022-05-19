Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.13, but opened at $37.16. Kohl’s shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 154,306 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,397,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

