Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.90

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOPKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($38.96) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.