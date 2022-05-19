Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $24.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 116,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $2,160,734. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

