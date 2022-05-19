Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 4735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

