Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,031,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 12,043,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.2 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

