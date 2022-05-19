Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,031,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 12,043,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.2 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

