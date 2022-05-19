KUN (KUN) Market Cap Reaches $38,861.43

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $38,861.43 and approximately $205.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $19.43 or 0.00064193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.01007308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00445938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,534.29 or 1.50430510 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008634 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.