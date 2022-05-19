La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Trading Down 3.4%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFDJF shares. Citigroup raised La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

