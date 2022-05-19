LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $30,643.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,510% against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00846729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00462769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033905 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.46 or 1.65209138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008924 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

