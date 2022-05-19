Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 525 ($6.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 620.29 ($7.65).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £974.58 million and a PE ratio of -18.96. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 702 ($8.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 472.26.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.15), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($533,158.62). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($61,638.02).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

