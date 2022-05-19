Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the lowest is $46.78 million. Landec reported sales of $139.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $358.13 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 121,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,336. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387,400 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Landec by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

