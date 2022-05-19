Laraway Financial Inc Invests $1.32 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Netflix accounts for 1.2% of Laraway Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.44. 338,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,558,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

