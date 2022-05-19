Laraway Financial Inc Invests $467,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

VLO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.19. 167,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,882. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $131.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

