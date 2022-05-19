Laraway Financial Inc Invests $677,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after buying an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $21.68.

