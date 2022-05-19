Laraway Financial Inc Invests $741,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 788,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 344,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 267,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,227. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $30.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

