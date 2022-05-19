Laraway Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,012. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $521.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $265.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.