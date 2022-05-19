Laraway Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 3,830 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,459. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,306.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

