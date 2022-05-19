Laraway Financial Inc Takes $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Laraway Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VUG traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.03. 63,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,105. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.16 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

