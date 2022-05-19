Laraway Financial Inc Takes $516,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.