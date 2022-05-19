Laraway Financial Inc Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 88,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,614. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.