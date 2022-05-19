Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Largo Resources has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

