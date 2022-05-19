Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) Insider David Dearie Acquires 67,265 Shares

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK – Get Rating) insider David Dearie acquired 67,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,777.05 ($139,704.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 16.69.
About Lark Distilling (Get Rating)
