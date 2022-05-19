Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) Insider David Dearie Acquires 67,265 Shares

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK – Get Rating) insider David Dearie acquired 67,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,777.05 ($139,704.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Lark Distilling Co Ltd produces single malt whisky. It also offers spirits and liqueurs, gin, slainte, brandy, rum, and sanitizers. The company was formerly known as Australian Whisky Holdings Limited and changed its name to Lark Distilling Co Ltd in May 2020. Lark Distilling Co Ltd was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Hobart, Australia.

