LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 628,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 424,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.74.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

