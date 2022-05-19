LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading Down 4.4%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.32 and last traded at $108.32. Approximately 8,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 233,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

