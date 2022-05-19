Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.09.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
