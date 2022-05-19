Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,132 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.94% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $36.42.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

