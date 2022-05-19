Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.72. 5,849,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

