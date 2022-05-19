Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $104.61. 6,738,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,623,073. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

