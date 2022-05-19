Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,305 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

