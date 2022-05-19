Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,317 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

