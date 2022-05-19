Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after buying an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.