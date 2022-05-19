LHT (LHT) Market Cap Hits $79,253.97

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $79,253.97 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009594 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006806 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000172 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

