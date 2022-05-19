Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.39. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 3,340 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

